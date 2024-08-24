Mohamad Norza resigns as BAM president after seven years of service

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has resigned as the president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) after serving for seven years.

Mohamad Norza said the BAM Council accepted his resignation at its meeting here today.

The meeting also appointed BAM deputy president I Datuk V. Subramaniam as the acting president effective today.

“This is my last meeting as the BAM president. Datuk V. Subramaniam has been appointed as the acting president,” he told a press conference after the meeting at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) here.

