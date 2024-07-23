Mohamad Norza to vie for OCA vice-presidency

KUALA LUMPUR: Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria has been nominated as a candidate for the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) vice-president post at its General Assembly on Sept 8.

OCA Election Committee chair Rohinton Nariman said the Committee has met to review the curriculum vitae and eligibility requirements of all nominated candidates submitted by Member National Olympic Committee (NOC) of OCA by the July 21 deadline.

The Committee also evaluated all nominations received for the other OCA zonal vice-presidents, including Timothy Fok (Hong Kong) and Battushig Batbold (Mongolia) representing the East, and Prince Jigyel Wangchuk (Bhutan) and Maxwell De Silva (Sri Lanka) for South Asia, Rohinton said in a statement yesterday.

The other nominees are Otabek Umarov (Uzbekistan) and Sadyr Mamytov (Kyrgyzstan) for Central Zone and Dr Thani Al Kuwari (Qatar) for West Asia.

The statement said acting OCA president Raja Randhir Singh is the sole eligible candidate for the OCA presidency as the committee unanimously approved his nomination, which was proposed by the NOC of India and supported by 27 Member NOCs of OCA.

“Mongolian Olympic Committee president Battushig Batbold, who was nominated by the NOC of Mongolia, was deemed ineligible by the Committee as he does not fulfil the eligibility requirements set out in the OCA Constitution Articles 22.1.2.1, 22.1.2.2 and 22.1.2.3.” it said.

It said that after the meeting, the Committee was informed by the Mongolian NOC secretary-general via email that Batbold had withdrawn his candidacy for the president’s post.