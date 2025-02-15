Mohd Joehari is new FAM President

DATUK Mohd Joehari Mohd Ayub was officially declared as the new president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) during its electoral congress for the 2025-2029 term here today.

Previously serving as FAM’s vice president, he was confirmed as the unopposed winner after being the sole candidate.

The announcement was made by FAM Elections Committee chairman, Prof Datuk Dr Abdullah Mohamad Said. Mohd Joehari succeeds Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, who did not seek re-election.

Two other candidates, Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi and Datuk S. Sivasundaram, also won uncontested for the two deputy president posts, securing their third consecutive term in office.

Meanwhile, in his speech after winning the presidency, Mohd Joehari expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and pledged to shoulder the responsibilities left behind by Hamidin, whom he described as the father of modern Malaysian football.

The vice president lineup saw three new faces elected with the highest votes, namely N. Saaran (13 votes), Datuk Mohd Azhar Jamaluddin (17 votes), and Datuk Dollah Salleh (16 votes), while Datuk Seri Rosmadi Ismail (17 votes) retained his position.

The eight available seats for male executive committee members were filled by Datuk Zainal Abidin Hassan (18 votes), Hishamuddin Abdul Karim (17 votes), Datuk Hisamudin Yahaya (16 votes), Tang Chee Hong (11 votes), Mohd Azizudin Mohd Shariff (16 votes), Datuk Kamarudin Hassan (11 votes), Datuk Dr P. Sugumaran (11 votes), and Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri (11 votes).

For the women’s executive committee seats, Datuk Suraya Yaacob (10 votes) and Dr. Siti Faidul Maisarah Abdullah (15 votes) secured the two available positions.

To recap, Hamidin was first elected FAM president in July 2018, succeeding the Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who stepped down from the role.

The former FAM Secretary-General (Hamidin) later successfully defended his presidency for the 2021-2025 term after winning unopposed at AM’s 57th Congress.