Moonton Games, KBS, ESI unveil MLBB’S roadmap

KUALA LUMPUR: Moonton Games, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and Esports Integrated (ESI), announced today the roadmap for the future direction of Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Malaysia, ushering in a new era and advancements in the video game for 2024.

Fikri Rizal Mahruddin, Chief Business and Marketing Development Officer at Moonton Games, explained that the plan is divided into three parts, namely the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Academy League Malaysia (MAL MY) programme, which will serve as the grassroots development stage involving student groups, persons with disabilities (OKU), and women.

He stated that the programme, collaborating with IO Esport, will organise an Academy League offering a total prize pool of USD20,000 (RM95,000) in an effort to discover new talents in the game.

“The main objective is to cultivate the ecosystem through MAL MY, and its focus is indeed on the grassroots,“ he said after presenting the MLBB roadmap, attended by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Adam Adli Abdul Halim here today.

Fikri Rizal added that the plan also involves targeting positive results in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) M6 World Championship in 2024, scheduled to take place in the country in November, and the Mid-Season Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in July.

Furthermore, he revealed that the MBSJ Serdang Jaya Stadium will become the “Home of MPL MY” for the 13th and 14th seasons of the Professional Mobile Legend Malaysia League (MPL).

He said the venue can accommodate over 1,000 spectators, double the capacity of the previous venue at Dewan Sri Putra in Bukit Jalil.

Meanwhile, Adam Adli said that he is optimistic that 2024 will be an exciting year to witness the development of the esports ecosystem, especially for MLBB, based on Moonton Games’ plans.–Bernama