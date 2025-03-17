More world-class athletes to be Johor sports ambassadors

MORE world-class athletes will be made Johor sports ambassadors to empower and develop young athletes in the state said Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

He said the athletes included Datuk Lee Chong Wei, Sonny Bill Williams (rugby) and Khabib Nurmagomedov (martial arts).

“ The Regent of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail has appointed a few athletes (as ambassadors). Insya Allah, we will see more world-class individuals being made sports ambassadors in Johor which I think is good for the development of the younger generation of athletes.

“World-ranked athletes like Chong Wei, Sonny Bill and Khabib and many others, perhaps basketball, cricket and hockey athletes, can encourage the state’s young athletes to succeed like them,“ he said when met at the Larking state constituency’s breaking of fast and presentation of Aidilfitri contributions here yesterday.

He said this when asked about Chong Wei’s appointment as a Johor sports ambassador.

Mohd Hairi said the move was in line with efforts to turn Johor into a sports hub.

“Sports can serve not only as a platform for economic networking but also as a driver of tourism and a unifying force among the people,” he said.