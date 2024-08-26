MSN supports govt’s decision for Sarawak to co-host 2027 Sea Games

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Sports Council (MSN) supports the government’s decision to allow Sarawak to co-host of the SEA Games when it is Malaysia’s turn to host the regional sports games in 2027.

MSN director-general Abdul Rashid Yaakub said the decision is a positive sign for the country’s sports industry, especially in the effort to improve the performance of national athletes by organising major games in the country.

He said the organisation of SEA Games outside of Kuala Lumpur is not something foreign to the country as Malaysia had hosted prestigious sports games in Penang and Johor in the 2001 edition.

“The decision needs to be finalised at the Cabinet meeting. God willing, if there are no problems this week, it will be finalised. This is a good sign for our sport and sports industry, which means we look forward to the development.

“MSN is very supportive of this because it can also help improve the performance of our athletes to another level,“ he said at the Tourism Malaysia Smart Sponsorship & Cooperation Announcement Ceremony and Le Tour de Langkawi 2024 Media Conference at MSN Bukit Jalil here today.

He said that so far the state governments of Sarawak and Penang have responded positively in terms of joint organization and finance, besides not ruling out the possibility that some other states will also be involved in organising the sports games.

In the meantime, Abdul Rashid said that for the time being some of the existing facilities in Sarawak are at the best level for the hosting of international games while there are also some that need to be improved.

“Perhaps some of the facilities (in Sarawak) we need to look at again may need a little improvement or upgrading, but it doesn’t seem to require a lot of cost because the availability of the facilities.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government agreed to make Sarawak a co-host of the bi-annual games when it was the country’s turn to host in 2027.

He said Sarawak’s ability to make the 2024 Malaysian Games (SUKMA) one of the best sports events ever held, made him agree to give responsibility as a co-organiser of the 2027 SEA Games.

Malaysia was the host of the 2001 edition of the SEA Games, which was jointly organised by the states of Johor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan, where the national contingent emerged as the overall winner with 111 gold medals.