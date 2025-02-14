KUALA LUMPUR: National Para athlete Muhammad Ammar Aiman Nor Azmi from the Malaysian athletics contingent won a silver medal for the country in the men’s 400m (m) T20 (intellectual disability) event at the Dubai 2025 World Para Athletics Grand Prix Championships on Wednesday.

Muhammad Ammar Aiman who clocked 49.33 seconds (s), was a fraction slower than Paris 2024 Paralympic Games bronze medal winner Yovanni Philippe from Mauritius who clocked 49.10s to dominate the competition on the Dubai Club for People of Determination athletics track.

The bronze medal went to Serhii Sapietchenkov of Ukraine with a time of 49.99s.

Muhammad Ammar Aiman’s achievement saw the national squad close out the campaign in the United Arab Emirates by finishing 19th overall with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

The national squad’s gold medals were contributed by Muhammad Nazmi Nasri from the men’s long jump event T36/T37/T38 (physical disability) and Muhammad Noorhelmie Mohd Rabi for the men’s 100m event T12 (visual impairment).

Two more silvers were won by Noor Imanina Idris in the women’s shot put F20 (intellectual disability) and Mohd Shahmil in the men’s shot put F53/F54/F55/F56 (physical disability) and two bronze medals came from the F55/F56 men’s discus thrower Muhammad Amirul Alif Abdul Raof and Siti Noraidah Suherman from the F20 women’s shot put event (intellectual disability).

India emerged as the overall champion of the tournament with nine gold, eight silver and four bronze medals.