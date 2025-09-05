Naomi Osaka inspired by US Open semi-final run despite loss

NAOMI OSAKA expressed inspiration from her US Open performance despite losing to Amanda Anisimova in Thursday’s semi-final match.

The four-time Grand Slam champion from Japan had not reached a major’s second week since her 2021 Australian Open victory.

Osaka stood one set away from another final before Anisimova mounted a comeback to win 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in a match concluding near 1:00 am local time.

The Japanese tennis star revealed she felt no sadness about the outcome, only pride in her maximum effort.

“This experience inspires me to train harder and improve for future opportunities,“ Osaka stated.

She acknowledged she couldn’t feel anger or disappointment given her performance level.

Only three women have won Grand Slam singles titles after having children in the Open era.

Osaka returned to professional tennis in early 2024 following her daughter’s birth.

She struggled initially, failing to progress beyond the second round in any 2023 Grand Slam event.

Her recent Montreal final appearance provided renewed belief in returning to her former world number one form.

“Reaching the US Open’s later stages significantly boosted my confidence,“ Osaka explained.

She admitted exceeding her own tournament expectations before even stepping onto the court.

Osaka reflected that her perceived worst year might represent another player’s career highlight.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining mental positivity through perspective shifts. – AFP