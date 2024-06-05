Nathan relinquishes position as MTBC President after 50 years

PETALING JAYA: After 50 years, the Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress (MTBC) president, Datuk Dr P S Nathan, relinquished his post on Sunday (May 5) night.

Nathan said MBTC deputy president Datuk Mohamad Najeeb Abdullah will serve as acting president until October’s annual general meeting.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’m happy to say a few words, particularly so tonight because this will be my last speech as president. I am passing over the presidency to our deputy president.

“It has been a long 50 years of struggle and happiness. That will be a long battle for the incoming president and his group,“ he said during the MTBC anniversary dinner, attended by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Nathan founded MTBC in 1974 and has been its president ever since.

Meanwhile, Hannah said she would provide a special cash allocation of RM50,000 to MBTC for the new committee’s term.

“So, to support all that you do, I want to end my speech here by saying I’m making a pledge of RM1,000 for every year you exist here in Malaysia...RM50,000 for MTBC, for the committee to plan and execute everything you need to prepare for this transition.

“And once again, I want to thank Nathan for your contribution and I hope that you will enjoy your retirement,“ she added.