Nations Cup 2024: Shah Firdaus exits early in men’s keirin

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a bad day in the office for the national track cycling camp as none of them including Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom managed to at least go to the quarter-finals of their respective events on the second day of UCI Track Nations Cup in Hong Kong.

In men’s keirin event, Muhammad Shah Firdaus together with his brother, Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom failed to get past the first round repechage in the three-day competition held in Hong Kong Velodrome.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus finished third in the sixth heat while Muhammad Ridwan ended his challenge in fifth place in the fourth heat.

Only the first two riders in each heat advance to the quarter-finals.

Earlier, Muhammad Shah Firdaus came in second place in the first round while Muhammad Ridwan took fifth spot, also in the same stage.

The winner in each heat qualify to the last eight while all other riders advance to the first round repechages.

Meanwhile, national women’s track cycling rising star, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri missed out a chance to make the cut to the 1/16 finals as she came in 30th place in the qualifying round.

Top four cyclists check into the quarter-finals while those who finished fifth to 28th places qualify for 1/16 finals.

The Hong Kong leg of the Nations Cup will end tomorrow (March 17).