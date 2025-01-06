  1. Sport

New world no. 1 Kunlavut seals Singapore crown in style

AFP
Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand poses after his victory against Lu Guangzu of China in the men’s singles final at the Singapore Open badminton tournament in Singapore on June 1, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand poses after his victory against Lu Guangzu of China in the men’s singles final at the Singapore Open badminton tournament in Singapore on June 1, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

KUNLAVUT Vitidsarn celebrated becoming the first man from Thailand to top the badminton world rankings by winning the Singapore Open in style on Sunday.

The 24-year-old demolished China’s unseeded Lu Guangzu 21-6, 21-10 in just 37 minutes with his range of powerful smashes and deceptive drop shots.

Paris Olympics silver medallist Kunlavut will replace another Chinese player, Shi Yuqi, as world number one in a landmark for Thai badminton.

It was his fourth title this season.

“There will be pressure to be the best player in the world, but it’s going to be a good pressure as that will give me the added motivation of doing my best to win all the tournaments I take part in,“ said Kunlavut, who lost the Paris final to Viktor Axelsen.

Denmark’s two-time Olympic champion Axelsen, the former number one, is currently working his way back to fitness following surgery for a back problem.

In an all-Chinese women’s final at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the fifth seed Chen Yufei outplayed second-seeded Wang Zhiyi 21-11, 21-11.

Chen was runner-up to world number one An Se-young last year.

Chen ended the South Korean’s unbeaten run in 2025 by defeating her in the quarter-finals this year.

“I’m really very happy with this win because the draw was not exactly in my favour and every match felt like a battle,“ said Chen.

“To make it all the way to the final was honestly something unexpected.

“I felt like I was not under too much pressure this time, so I played more freely and showed what I’m capable of.”