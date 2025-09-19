Norris leads Piastri in red-flagged first Baku practice session

MCLAREN driver Lando Norris topped the timesheets in a red-flagged first practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.

His championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri finished second after an early power unit issue on his opening lap.

The hour-long session at the Baku City Circuit was halted for 25 minutes to allow for repairs to a damaged kerb.

This disruption to team schedules inadvertently helped McLaren fix Piastri’s car without losing further track time relative to their rivals.

Racing Bulls principal Alan Permane explained that debris on the track came from a kerb section that had become dislodged.

Norris set the benchmark time of one minute 42.704 seconds around the challenging street circuit.

Piastri ended the session just 0.310 seconds off the pace after returning to the track following repairs.

The Australian driver, who holds a 31-point championship lead over Norris, clipped the tyre barrier at turn 15 but escaped significant damage.

Piastri completed 14 laps compared to his teammate’s 19 during the interrupted session.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, a perennial qualifying specialist in Baku, finished third fastest and 0.552 seconds slower than Norris.

Mercedes driver George Russell placed fourth despite feeling unwell and missing Thursday’s media activities.

Williams driver Alex Albon secured an impressive fifth position ahead of Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen finished sixth after locking up and taking an escape road before spinning his car.

Carlos Sainz placed eighth for Williams in the session’s standings.

Racing Bulls duo Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar completed the top ten positions.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton clipped the barriers and damaged his front wing while also suffering a puncture.

The Ferrari driver, a previous Baku winner with Mercedes, ended the session in thirteenth position. – Reuters