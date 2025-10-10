Norway FA chief welcomes Israel peace deal ahead of World Cup qualifier

NORWEGIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION President Lise Klaveness is looking forward to meeting her Israeli counterpart ahead of their World Cup qualifier this Saturday following a new peace deal.

The two football bodies had previously disagreed after the Norwegian FA pledged to donate ticket sale profits from the match to Doctors Without Borders for work in Gaza.

Klaveness emphasised the importance of dialogue, especially in difficult situations, stating she always meets other football presidents before games.

Israel’s FA had earlier criticised the ticket money decision, suggesting funds should also support condemnation of the October 7 attack.

Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza after a Hamas-led attack in 2023 that killed approximately 1,200 people and took 251 hostages.

Palestinian health authorities report that Israel’s subsequent ground and air campaign has killed more than 67,000 people in Gaza.

The Israeli government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas on Friday morning, paving the way for a suspension of hostilities.

Klaveness expressed extreme happiness about the ceasefire, noting football is insignificant compared to peace and the stopping of bombs.

She urged football leaders and all major organisations to provide energy and momentum for the new peace plan.

The Norwegian FA has collaborated closely with Oslo police on security arrangements for the upcoming match.

Klaveness assured Israeli fans they are warmly welcome and should feel safe attending the game.

She clarified that statements about Gaza should not be interpreted as lacking sympathy for the trauma Israelis experienced.

Norway’s men’s team currently leads their World Cup qualifying group with 15 points.

Israel sits in third place in the group, behind Italy on goal difference. – Reuters