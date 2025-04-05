It’s high time that the second echelon of national shuttlers step up to the plate following the national team’s failure to get past the quarter-finals of the 2025 Sudirman Cup mixed team tournament in China on Friday (May 2).

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) honorary life president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, who described their exit as “disappointing”, believes that based on the players named for the tournament, there was no reason for them not to at least get on the podium.

“Each time there is a team competition, we always end up relying on our top-tier shuttlers, such as Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (men’s doubles) and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (women’s doubles).

“To me, the second liners must step up and be at the highest level of preparedness so that we have a bigger pool of shuttlers to count on,” he said, adding that it would also help ease the pressure and burden on the established players.

He said this after attending the ceremony to introduce the national sepak takraw jersey and players ahead of the 2025 Asian Cup that will be at the Titiwangsa Stadium from May 10-18.

Malaysia failed to advance to the Sudirman Cup semi-finals after going down tamely 3-0 to host China at the Fenghuang Gymnasium in Xiamen on Friday (May 2)

While Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei fell 17-21, 17-21 to Yan Zhe-Dong Ping in 49 minutes; Leong Jun Hao was outclassed by Shi Yu Qi 6-21, 14-21; and K. Letshanaa capitulated 8-21, 7-21 in just 32 minutes to Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei.

Norza, meanwhile, also felt that the national shuttlers lacked the kind of fighting spirit shown by players from other countries, like South Korea and Indonesia.

He urged the national players to start playing with fire in the belly as “I feel that is what separates us from the other countries”.