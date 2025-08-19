NSFC and Kelantan TRW dominate FA Cup round of 16 first leg matches

NEGERI Sembilan FC (NSFC) took a massive step towards the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 5-0 thrashing of PDRM FC at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium.

Jovan Motika opened the scoring in the first minute with a stunning free-kick from outside the box.

PDRM’s task became harder when Agbre Noel was sent off in the ninth minute for fouling Joseph Esso.

Motika doubled NSFC’s lead in the 40th minute before Esso made it 3-0 just before halftime.

Substitute Mio Tsuneyasu added the fourth in the 76th minute, with Esso sealing the rout three minutes later.

In Kota Bharu, Kelantan The Real Warriors (TRW) overpowered KL City FC 3-1 at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium.

Ifedayo Omosuyi struck twice in the first 17 minutes to put Kelantan in control.

Sean Selvaraj extended the lead to 3-0 in the 65th minute before Syamer Kutty Abba scored a late consolation for KL City.

The second leg matches will be played between September 12 and 14. - Bernama