Nur Azlia Syafinaz-Nurul Suhada unable to complete last lap

PARIS: National para cyclist Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais and her co-rider Nurul Suhada Zainal only managed to complete six laps in the women’s B (visually impaired) road race at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

National para cycling coach Salehuddin Mohd Noh said the national team did not have time to complete the seventh round after Sophie Unwin-Jenny Holl from Great Britain completed the 99.4 kilometer (km) race in Clichy-sous-bois first to clinch the gold with a record time of 2 hours 37 minutes and 26 seconds (s).

“Nur Azlia Syafinaz-Nurul Suhada did not manage to complete the seventh round because the pair from Great Britain had already crossed the finish line after completing the final round,” he told Bernama.

The silver medal was won by Katie-George Dunlevy-Linda Kelly from Ireland (2:37:29s) and bronze went to Lora Fachie-Corrine Hall from Great Britain (2:39:01s).

The Malaysian challenge in the cycling competition will continue in the men’s C1-3 Road race (physical disability), also in Clichy-sous-bois, tomorrow with Mohamad Yuso Hafizi Shaharudin and Muhammad Adi Raimie Amizazahan leading the charge.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games which started on Aug 28 is scheduled to end on Sunday.