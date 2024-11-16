Nur Azriyn-Wee Kiong bow out from Japan Masters semi-finals

MALAYSIA’S Nur Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong saw their impressive run at the Kumamoto Masters come to an end after falling to Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi in the semi-finals today.

The Japanese world No. 9 pair proved too strong for the national men’s doubles duo, claiming victory 21-12, 21-15 in just 33 minutes in their first-ever encounter.

Despite showing resilience throughout the tournament, Nur Azriyn and Wee Kiong, ranked world No. 40, were unable to match the intensity of their opponents, who were spurred on by the raucous home crowd.

The semi-final appearance marked a milestone for the Malaysian duo as their first-ever World Tour Super 500 semi-final.

However, they struggled to contain the dominant form of Takuro and Yugo, who now advanced to the final.

The Japanese pair will face the winners of the all-Indonesian semi-final between Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana and Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto.