Nur Humaira named Sportswoman of University Malaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Nur Humaira Abdul Karim, the gold medallist in the women’s individual taekwondo poomsae event at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, was named the Sportswoman of the University by the University of Malaya (UM) at the 2023 UM Sports Awards (ASUM) held at the Perdanasiswa Complex Auditorium here tonight.

Nur Humaira, 23, clinched the award as she created a surprise at the biennial event with a score of 7.430 points, surpassing her challenger from Singapore, Diyanah Aqidah Muhammad Dian Khudairi, who scored 7.260 points, while Cambodian athlete Mang Kanithyda placed third with 7.090 points.

The trophy was presented by UM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman.

Meanwhile, Wan Muhammad Fazri Wan Zahari was named the University’s Sportsman.

The track-and-field athlete who made his debut at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, won silver in the 800-metre event.

He finished the run with a time of 1 minute 53.86 seconds, while the gold went to Cambodian athlete Chhun Bunthorn (1:52.92s) and Vietnamese’s Duc Phuoc Luong finished third (1:53.34s).

At tonight’s ceremony, a total of 19 awards were presented to 191 UM sports enthusiasts, including students and staff, to appreciate their contributions to the development of sports and recreational activities at the university.-Bernama