NATIONAL woman track cycling ace Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri sealed a hat-trick of sprint victories by emerging triumphant in the ASEAN Track Series (President’s Cup) 3 at the National Velodrome here today.

The 22-year-old, who also bagged the sprint title in the first and second series last week, produced a scintillating ride to overpower national teammate Nur Alyssa Mohd Farid 2-0 in the final today.

Nurul Izzah, the 2024 Asian Championships bronze medallist, admitted to having to work extremely hard to overcome the challenge of junior rider Nur Alyssa.

“Overall, this event is extremely tiring. But I feel that my performance is improving, Alhamdulillah. (Nur) Alyssa gave a good fight but I was bent on winning,” she told reporters here today.

Nurul Izzah, of Sungai Petani, Kedah, also won gold in Series 1 and silver in Series 2 in the keirin event.

She said her success in the President’s Cup had boosted her confidence to excel in the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) Track Cycling Championships (ACC 2025) at the same venue from Feb 21-27.