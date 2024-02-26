Nurul Izzah rides to second gold at ACC India

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s latest cycling sensation, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (pix), today won the women’s 500 metres time trial for her second gold at the Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) 2024 in New Delhi.

The 19-year-old rider clocked 34.388 seconds (s) in the final held at the Indira Gandhi Velodrome.

South Korea’s Hwang Hyeon-Seo was second in 34.802s and Luo Shuyan of China took bronze in 34.958s.

The win is also a redemption of sorts for the Kedah-born cyclist as she only won silver in the event last year.

Yesterday, Nurul Izzah ended the country’s 12-year wait for gold in keirin at ACC when she won gold in the event.

Tong Mengqi of China grabbed silver in keirin while another Malaysian, Anis Amira Rosidi, took bronze.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom finished fourth in the 1-kilometre time trial with a time of 1:02.452s.

China’s Li Zhiwei clinched gold in 1:00.875s while Minato Nakaishi of Japan was second in 1:02.101s and Kazakhstan’s Kirill Kurdidi third in 1:02.406s. -Bernama