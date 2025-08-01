MEN’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi made Malaysians proud after defeating Indonesia’s world No. 4 Fajar Alfian-Rian Ardianto in the Malaysia Open 2025’s first round at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

The world No. 24 pair secured a 15-21, 21-17, 21-13 rubber-set victory in 62 minutes, eliminating the 2022 tournament champions.

Yew Sin-Ee Yi will face either South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk-Jin Yong or Chinese Taipei’s Chen Zi Ray-Lin Yu Chieh, who are set to compete shortly, in the second round tomorrow for a place in the last eight.

Min-hyuk enters the match as the current world champion, having won his title with partner Seo Seung-jae.