Oscar Piastri calls for calm review after frustrating US Grand Prix

AUSTIN: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has called for a calm review of his recent frustrating form after finishing fifth in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Australian rejected suggestions that McLaren should prioritise one driver over the other in the championship battle.

Piastri admitted he was concerned about both his qualifying performance and race pace at the Circuit of the Americas.

“I think it is very important wherever you go to get qualifying right and today I think race pace could have saved you - but I didn’t have that either,“ he said.

The series leader described this weekend as a real letdown, apart from his previous performance in Baku.

“It’s been sub-par before, but I felt it was pretty good so I’ve obviously got some things to try and understand from this weekend.”

Piastri explained that he found it really difficult to get into a rhythm in any way during the race.

When asked about McLaren potentially abandoning their equal support policy for both drivers, he firmly opposed the idea.

“I don’t know,“ said Piastri regarding the possibility of team orders.

“I don’t think so. We are so incredibly tight and we both said we want an opportunity to try and fight for the championship because we deserve it.”

The Australian driver believes it is far too close in the championship to start picking one driver over the other.

Piastri currently leads the drivers’ standings with 346 points ahead of teammate Lando Norris on 332 points.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sits third in the championship and won Sunday’s United States Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver’s victory in Texas has reduced Piastri’s once comfortable lead over him to just 40 points.

Piastri has now gone four races without a win since his victory at the Dutch Grand Prix in August. – AFP