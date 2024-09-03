Over 15,000 athletes, officials to attend 2024 Malaysia Games

KUCHING: The 21st Malaysia Games (SUKMA) that will take place in Sarawak will see the participation of around 15,000 athletes and officials throughout Malaysia.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said 37 sports with 490 events will be contested at the Games, which will be held in nine divisions in the states, with 25 sports clusters in Kuching, three in Samarahan, and one each in Serian and Sri Aman in the south of the state.

“(In the central region of Sarawak,) Betong will have one cluster while Sibu and Mukah will host three, while in (the north of Sarawak) Bintulu will host three sports clusters while Miri will host six.

“The Games will be held in nine divisions so that communities outside of Kuching can enjoy the economic spillover and allow athletes to enjoy the richness of Sarawak’s multi-cultural heritage,” he said during his speech at the launch of the 21 SUKMA and Para SUKMA here today, which was read by state Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

An estimated 1,400 para athletes and 600 officials will participate in Para SUKMA, which will feature 10 sports involving 361 events in Kuching, he said.

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, in her speech read by ministry secretary-general Dr K Nagulendran at the same function, said SUKMA needs to become an example in creating a safe sporting environment based on the Safe Sport Code, which was launched by her ministry on March 15, 2023, and urged all associations to introduce safe sport elements in their constitutions and to develop their respective safe sports policy.

“A more conducive sports environment will provide confidence to parents to encourage their children to continue to compete.

“The code can also serve as a reference to organising committees to avoid any untoward incidents,” she said during the launch, which highlighted the revealing of the 21st SUKMA official logo and mascots, Satria and Satrina, both sporting makeovers.

Two-time host Sarawak (1990 and 2016), was chosen to host the 21st SUKMA, which will take place from Aug 17 to 24, with the Para SUKMA taking place from Sept 20 to 28. - Bernama