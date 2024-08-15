Paralympics: Nur Jannaton targets quarter-final spot in Paris debut

IPOH: Despite making her debut in the Paris Paralympics, national archer Nur Jannaton Abdul Jalil is determined to qualify for the quarter-finals at the world’s biggest sporting event.

“At first, I never even thought of going to Paris, but maybe luck was on my side when I qualified on merit after finishing second at the Asian Continental Para Archery Qualification Championships in Bangkok last November.

“As for the target, who wouldn’t want to be on the podium? But for now, my focus is to qualify for the quarter-finals. If I can go further, it would be a bonus,” she said when met by Bernama at the Perak Veterinary Services Department Archery Range here.

The 29-year-old athlete from Seri Iskandar, Perak, who will compete in the individual compound event, emphasised that focus and composure are crucial in ensuring each arrow she shoots hits the target accurately.

Nur Jannaton, ranked 35th in the world, is the first Malaysian female para archer to qualify on merit for the Paralympic Games since the country first participated in the event in 1972.

Nur Jannaton is one of 30 para athletes who will carry the nation’s challenge in the quadrennial games, to be held from Aug 28 to Sept 8.

The youngest of five siblings expects strong competition from archers from Indonesia, Great Britain, India and China.

“They have the edge in terms of experience and coping with pressure. Archery is a technical sport, and any archer who can remain consistent in competition will have a higher chance of winning,” she said.

She said her preparations are going smoothly, with the main focus on field training and strengthening cardio.

She trains under coach Hakiki Kamro daily except for Saturdays and Sundays at the National Sports Council (MSN) in Bukit Jalil.

“The training is conducted in two sessions - from 8 am to noon and 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

“The morning session focuses on cardio, involving the hands, shoulders, abdomen, and so on. In the afternoon, the focus shifts to field training, honing archery techniques,” said Nur Jannaton, who has been involved in the sport since 2018.

Meanwhile, she said the RM4,000 contribution from the Perak government on July 25 will motivate her to reach new heights.

“I would like to thank the state government for the contribution; such support will spur me to achieve more success,” she said.