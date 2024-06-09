Paris 2024: Muhammad Imaan Aiman’s Paralympic debut ends in early exit

PARIS: National para swimmer Muhammad Imaan Aiman Muhammad Redzuan’s debut at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games ended in disappointment after being eliminated in the men’s 100 metres (m) backstroke S14 (intellectual impairment) heats today.

Competing in the third heat, Muhammad Imaan Aiman clocked a time of 1 minute 04.58 seconds (s) placing last in his heat and overall from all three heats at the Paris La Defense Arena.

Only the top eight swimmers from the three heats qualify for the final scheduled for this evening.

Australia’s Benjamin Hance dominated heat three and set a new world record of 56.52s, shattering his nprevious world mark of 57.73s set at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Muhammad Imaan Aiman, 18, also fell short of his personal best and national record of 1:01.76s, which he set at the 2023 Para Swimming World Series in Singapore.

Muhammad Imaan Aiman expressed disappointment at not being able to deliver his best performance and break his national record.

“My performance today was slightly off. The first 50 metres was close to my personal best (1:01.76s), but I fell off pace in the remaining distance, maybe because I was nervous.

“Even though I hit my personal best in training, I got nervous in the call room, especially being surrounded by the world’s top swimmers,” he said.

Although he didn’t make the final, Muhammad Imaan Aiman is determined to bounce back at the 2025 ASEAN Para Games in Thailand and the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which began on Aug 28, will conclude on Sunday.