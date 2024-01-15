Paris 2024: Podium Programme athletes must double up efforts to qualify - Hannah

KUALA LUMPUR: Athletes under the Podium Program have been encouraged to view the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ (KBS) announcement of converting monthly allowances to salaries as a motivator for them to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said that the ministry had fulfilled athletes’ expectations on the matter, and now it was time for them to strive for qualification.

“We want podium athletes not just in badminton, because they (podium programme athletes) will now sign to receive salaries.

“So the athletes need to see that training alone is not enough because the Malaysian people are praying for them and want to see results,“ she told reporters after the Malaysian Athletics Award Night here.

She emphasised that there were only a few months left, and time was running out for these athletes to aim for the Paris Olympics, which will take place from July 27 to Aug 12.

“I want them to make sure they qualify and take this matter seriously. Not everyone gets this opportunity, and there might not be a second chance for them at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles,“ she said.

On Thursday, KBS announced that the monthly allowance for athletes under the Podium Programme would be converted into salaries and increased to a minimum of RM1,500 per month.

A total of 307 athletes and 86 para-athletes under the programme will now receive contributions to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (Perkeso). - Bernama