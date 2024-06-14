Paris Olympics: Zii Jia more solid, Aaron-Wooi Yik must improve understanding - Jalani

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia seems to have started showing his true colours, with the 2021 All-England champion dishing out solid performances in several tournaments of late ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

National badminton legend Datuk Seri Jalani Sidek, however, hopes Zii Jia can keep the momentum going so that he can provide a stiff challenge at the world’s biggest multi-sports Games from July 26 to Aug 11.

“I see that his (Zii Jia) performance is getting more solid, just that his sustaining power isn’t as good... but that’s based on my analysis. What is important (now) is his increased level of confidence.

“... but whether that will last (until) the Olympics or not, I don’t know. From what we can see, his game is at a higher level. He has matured and knows how to dictate games and how to win but whether he can sustain this until he wins gold (at the Olympics), I am not sure. The important thing is that he (Zii Jia) has it (confidence),” he said.

However, Jalani, 60, feels that the country’s top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik must improve their understanding and trust in one another as he believes they can win at least the silver medal.

He said the 2022 world champions need to study the strengths and weaknesses of every other pair to ensure they do not make any more mistakes.

“In doubles, there needs to be an understanding (and) trust in each other. They must also work on improving their physical fitness because when there is tension, it affects you physically too. So, I hope they can discuss with their coaches (what is) the best concept ahead of the Olympics.

“To win, there is going to be pressure. But what kind of pressure will it be? (Datuk) Razif (Sidek) and I used to argue but we did so to win (and) to achieve success for the country. I hope they (Aaron-Wooi Yik) will find the right formula to succeed at the Olympics,” he said.

