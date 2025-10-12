Pearly-Thinaah dominate Arctic Open final for second 2025 title

YOUTH AND SPORTS MINISTER HANNAH YEOH expressed her admiration for Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah’s dominant performance in the Arctic Open women’s doubles final.

The Malaysian pair secured a comprehensive victory against Japan’s Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the Super 500 tournament in Vantaa, Finland.

Hannah celebrated the 2025 World Championships runners-up winning their second title this year with scores of 21-7 and 21-9.

She praised the consistency of Malaysia’s Road To Gold badminton players who have consistently performed well throughout the year.

Hannah shared her excitement on Facebook, congratulating the pair for their sensational Arctic Open triumph.

This victory provided redemption for Pearly and Thinaah after their defeat in last year’s Arctic Open final against China’s Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning.

The world number two pair previously won the Thailand Open in May 2025.

They also reached finals at the Japan Open, Indonesian Open, and Indonesian Masters earlier this year. – Bernama