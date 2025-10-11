Pearly-Thinaah reach Arctic Open semis as Soon Huat-Shevon exit

MALAYSIA’S top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah have stormed into the semi-finals of the Arctic Open 2025 in Vantaa, Finland.

The second seeds needed just 34 minutes to defeat French pair Margot Lambert and Camile Pognante with a score of 21-11, 21-19 in their quarter-final match.

Their victory came at the Vantaan Energia arena during the Super 500 tournament.

The 2025 World Championships runners-up will now face either fourth seeds Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu of Taiwan or sixth seeds Bao Li Jing and Zhang Shu Xian from China in tomorrow’s semi-final.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s professional mixed doubles pair Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie saw their campaign end in the quarter-finals.

The fifth seeds fell to third seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran from Thailand with scores of 12-21, 14-21. – Bernama