Pearly-Thinaah sign new BAM contract until LA 2028 Olympics

THE national women’s doubles badminton pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah have officially extended their commitment to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) until the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The agreement was confirmed by BAM President Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, though specific contract details remain undisclosed.

The signing took place earlier today at the Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara. Tengku Zafrul praised the constructive discussions that led to the agreement, stating, “This is a result of constructive discussions and a shared commitment to find the best way forward for the future of national badminton.” He also expressed gratitude to the pair for their dedication.

Media reports had previously indicated delays in contract renewal after their previous agreement expired in December last year. While rumours suggested an annual RM1 million package per player, Tengku Zafrul neither confirmed nor denied the figure, emphasising that high-performing athletes deserve fair rewards. “They deserve to ask, and I never blame people who want to ask for more because I think that’s expected,“ he said.

Thinaah acknowledged the challenges in finalising the deal, citing a packed tournament schedule. “It’s not either party’s fault to prolong the whole contract; it’s just because our tournaments were already back-to-back,“ she said. Pearly added that the resolution allows them to focus on upcoming competitions, including the Japan Open and China Open 2025.