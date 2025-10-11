Pearly-Thinaah storm into Arctic Open badminton final

NATIONAL women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah had to dig deep in a three-set battle before securing a place in the final of the Arctic Open badminton tournament in Vantaa, Finland, today.

In the semi-finals held at the Vantaan Energia Areena, the second seeds were stunned after losing the first game 22-24 to Taiwan’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En Tzu.

However, Pearly-Thinaah bounced back with a commanding performance to dominate the second game 21-8.

The decider was also tightly contested, but the Malaysians’ experience and mental resilience proved decisive as they clinched a 21-17 victory to advance to the final.

Pearly-Thinaah, who finished as runners-up in last year’s edition, will face Japan’s Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi in the final tomorrow. - Bernama