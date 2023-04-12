Penang FC snatch late equaliser to share the points with Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: A penalty in the final minute of the match by Rafael Vitor Santos de Freitas saw Penang FC snatch a 1-1 draw against Terengganu FC in a Super League match at the City Stadium in George Town, tonight.

The penalty was a gift from Terengganu FC goalkeeper Muhammad Rahadiazli Rahalim who brought down Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat inside the penalty box.

Terengganu FC had taken the lead in the 66th minute through Muhammad Syahmi Zamri.

In Kuantan, Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) beat Sri Pahang FC 2-0 at the Darul Makmur Stadium to maintain their impressive track record.

JDT who captured their 10th consecutive Super League title, opened accounts as early as the sixth minute through Heberty Fernandes De Andrade while Brazilian import Bergson da Silva beat goalkeeper Muhammad Zarif Irfan Hashimuddin in the 42nd minute to make it 2-0.

At the Perak Stadium in Ipoh, visiting side Sabah FC dashed home side Perak FC’s hopes of collecting three points after winning 1-0.

The Sabah squad under the guidance of Datuk Ong Kim Swee, scored the only goal of the match through skipper Park Taesu in the 85th minute.

The Super League season is at its penultimate stage but JDT has already clinched the title while Selangor finished as runner-up.–Bernama