Perak tame elephants for third straight win, quick Fernandez goal lifts Selangor to victory

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak FC climbed up to fourth spot in the Super League standings after taming hosts Sri Pahang FC 3-0 at the Temerloh Municipal Council Stadium tonight.

The visitors, under coach Yusri Che Lah, however, had to wait until the 43rd minute to draw first blood, with skipper Luciano Guaycochea powering home a header off a corner kick taken by Tommy Mawat Bada.

Three minutes after the break, Guaycochea struck again, this time beating the Elephants’ goalkeeper Muhammad Azfar Arif Mohd Sukri with a powerful shot.

A piledriver from Muhammad Firdaus Saiyadi in the 61st minute sealed their third straight win.

The win allowed Perak to climb up from seventh spot to fourth with 15 points from 10 matches, just one point behind third-placed Terengganu FC.

Meanwhile, over at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Kuala Nerus, visitors Selangor FC edged Terengganu FC 1-0 to end the Turtles’ five-match unbeaten home run.

Chile-born striker Ronnie Fernandez stole the thunder when he applied the finishing touch to a short pass from Alvin Fortes after just 27 seconds to stun the home team.

With the win, Selangor, under coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil, consolidated their second spot with 25 points from 11 matches - six behind leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and nine ahead of Terengganu.