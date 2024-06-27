Petron Malaysia rewards “Battle of the Reds’ customers with tickets

PETRON Malaysia rewarded 200 customers with tickets to the ‘Battle of the Reds’ match between two English football giants at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil that was held on April 27.

The event featured legends from Liverpool and Manchester United competing in Malaysia for the first time.

Petron head of Retail Business Shaliza Mohd Sidek said the support between the two clubs is huge in the country.

“Malaysia has one of the largest Liverpool and Manchester United fan bases in the world.

“When the organiser, AllStar Sports decided to bring the Red Fever to Kuala Lumpur, we were thrilled to be part of this epic football showdown. It was a delightful experience to have some of our customers witness these legendary English Premier League (EPL) players in action,“ she said in a statement.

The oil company ran a ‘Pump and Win’ contest for registered Petron Miles members from April 1 to May 31, where participants could win tickets by purchasing RM50 worth of fuel at participating Petron stations.

Petron also hosted a meet and greet event with EPL players Djibril Cisse, John Durnin, Quinton Fortune, and Danny Webber on April 25 at Petron MRR2 Bukit Antarabangsa.

“This pre-match event brought together diehard Manchester United and Liverpool fans for an unforgettable and intimate encounter with their favourite players.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to customer appreciation through this “once-in-a-lifetime experience,“ the statement added.

Petron is also giving customers the chance to win match-exclusive merchandise valued at RM20,000 by purchasing selected Petron engine oils between May 1 and June 30.

More information about future promotions can be found on Petron’s social media pages and the Petron Miles website, www.petronmiles.com.my.