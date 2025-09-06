Pierre Gasly extends Alpine F1 contract until 2028 season

PIERRE GASLY has signed a contract extension with Alpine that will keep him with the Formula One team until the conclusion of the 2028 season.

The French driver joined the Renault-owned outfit at the beginning of the 2023 campaign and has secured two podium finishes during his tenure.

Gasly expressed his enthusiasm about committing his long-term future to the French manufacturer, stating he feels particularly proud as a Frenchman driving for a French car company.

The 29-year-old moved to Alpine from Red Bull’s second team, then known as AlphaTauri, with whom he claimed victory at the 2020 Italian Grand Prix.

While Gasly’s position is secure for next season, his teammate Franco Colapinto faces uncertainty regarding his future with the team.

Colapinto joined as a reserve driver in January after competing for Williams in 2024 and took over from Australian Jack Doohan last May due to performance issues.

The Argentinian driver has failed to score any championship points across his eight races with Alpine so far this season.

Alpine currently occupies tenth and last position in the constructors’ championship after completing 15 of the scheduled 24 Grand Prix events.

The team has experienced significant challenges since achieving a fourth-place finish in the 2022 championship standings.

Newly appointed Alpine F1 CEO Steve Nielsen assumed his responsibilities this weekend ahead of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The British engineer will report directly to the brand’s executive advisor Flavio Briatore in the team’s management structure. – AFP