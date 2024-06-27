Playing at neutral venue better than an empty Stadium - Football observer Mohd Sadek

KUALA LUMPUR: The Super League match of the 14th week between Selangor FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) should ideally take place at a neutral venue, according to a local football observer.

Mohd Sadek Mustafa suggested that the clash between the two local football giants be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium instead of being played without spectators at the MBPJ Stadium, based on the punishment imposed by the Malaysian Football League (MFL) on Selangor recently.

“Playing without spectators is an unwise decision by MFL; why not play at a neutral venue like the Bukit Jalil National Stadium where both teams can generate revenue from the match?

“This match between the two teams is like a final. In terms of broadcasting, it’s also good; MFL can gain a lot of benefits and profits and it can give a positive image to our league,” he told Bernama.

Playing in an empty stadium is part of the four penalties imposed on Selangor following their no-show at the Charity Shield match against JDT at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor last month.

The Red Giants were also fined RM100,000, docked three points in the 2024/2025 Super League competition, and required to pay compensation for the losses incurred by JDT as the host team of the opening match of the season, with the amount to be announced later.

Yesterday, MFL chief executive officer Datuk Stuart Ramalingam said the penalty was imposed based on commercial returns since there was no income or profit from the match in Johor.

Therefore, Stuart said the return match should not provide profits to the involved team either.

Mohd Sadek said MFL should have conducted a hearing process for Selangor before punishing the 2023 Super League runners-up.

“Besides Selangor, MFL could also call representatives from JDT and the official broadcaster (Astro). However, the decision was made without hearing explanations from both parties and based only on the postponement letter (from Selangor).

“Something is not right and the procedure for imposing penalties can be disputed,” he said.

In a statement, Selangor said they are reviewing and examining all appropriate channels to take further action regarding the penalties imposed by MFL.

Selangor explained that they requested a postponement of the Charity Shield match following the acid attack against winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim on May 5 and several other incidents involving local football players, but the request was rejected.

The decision saw JDT being awarded a 3-0 victory by default and given three points for the Super League match.

The three-point deduction sees Selangor, currently in second place in the Super League with nine points, fall to fifth position.

However, Stuart said the 33-time Malaysia Cup champions have at least four days to file an appeal from the date the penalty decision was issued.