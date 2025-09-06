Pochettino shocked by Daniel Levy’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur

FORMER Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed profound shock at the departure of executive chairman Daniel Levy after nearly 25 years leading the Premier League club.

Levy’s tough negotiating style often frustrated fans who blamed him for failing to secure players capable of delivering Spurs’ first English top-flight title since 1961.

The 62-year-old Englishman nevertheless transformed the North London club with a new stadium and state-of-the-art training facilities.

Under Levy’s leadership, Spurs claimed their first major trophy since 2008 by beating Manchester United to win last season’s Europa League.

The club also qualified for the Champions League seven times during his tenure that began in February 2001 after ENIC acquired a majority stake.

Pochettino admitted being stunned by the news given their previous working relationship during his managerial spell from 2014 to 2019.

The current United States manager revealed he had sent texts to Levy and close associates without receiving responses yet.

“I don’t have more information and only what I want to say is I wish him the best in his life, family, time,“ Pochettino told reporters in New Jersey ahead of Saturday’s friendly against South Korea.

The Argentine manager transformed Spurs into perennial top-four contenders and guided them to their first Champions League final where they finished runners-up to Liverpool.

Despite being fired five months after that final appearance, Pochettino has consistently stated he maintained good relations with the departing chairman.

The 53-year-old emphasised the importance of their shared history at the club during what he described as a significant period for both their careers. – Reuters