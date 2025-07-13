POLAND recorded their first victory at a major women's tournament with a 3-2 win over Denmark on Saturday that saw them depart Euro 2025 on a high note.

With both teams already eliminated, the result meant Poland came third in Group C at their debut Euros, and Denmark fourth.

Natalia Padilla-Bidas made history and had Polish fans on their feet with her 12th-minute goal, the team's first in a major tournament, when a loose ball fell at her feet and she fired home.

Ewa Pajor, Poland's all-time leading goalscorer, doubled the lead eight minutes later when she intercepted the ball in the midfield, laid it out to Padilla-Bidas then charged to the back post to head it in.

Denmark's Janni Thomsen pulled one back in the 59th minute but Poland restored their two-goal lead when substitute Martyna Wiankowska struck from the edge of the box, firing the ball in off the bar.

Denmark, runners-up at Euro 2017, replied in the 83rd minute when Signe Bruun headed in Katrine Veje's pinpoint cross.

After the final whistle, the joyous Poland players tossed player of the match Padilla-Bidas in the air and celebrated with their supporters.

“It was a fantastic match,“ Poland coach Nina Patalon said.

“We waited a long time for it. We wanted to score that one goal, and we scored three. Today I am so proud of my girls and just so, so happy.”

Sweden finished top of Group C with their 4-1 win over Germany, who came second- REUTERS