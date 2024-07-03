Real Madrid struggle into Champions League Quarters, Man City cruise

BERLIN: Record winners Real Madrid laboured to a 1-1 draw against fighting RB Leipzig for a narrow escape into the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday, alongside title holders Manchester United who cruised to a second 3-1 win over Copenhagen.

Real won the last 16 first leg tie 1-0 last month in Germany but had no shot on target in the first half at the Bernabeu, said German news agency (dpa).

Vinicius Junior eventually put them 1-0 up in the 65th but Leipzig captain Willi Orban levelled three minutes later. Real had to sweat it out until the end to prevail 2-1 from both legs, with Dani Olmo chipping onto the top of the Real crossbar in stoppage time.

City meanwhile advanced 6-2 on aggregate from goals by Manuel Akanji in the fifth, Julian Alvarez four minutes later and Erling Haaland in first-half stoppage time on the night. Mohamed Elyounoussi scored for the Danish visitors.

It was City’s 10th victory in a row in the elite event as they reached the last eight for a seventh straight season.

Real and City join Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who qualified Tuesday, in the last eight.

The remaining four last 16 return legs are next week, followed by the March 15 quarter- and semi-final draw en route to the June 1 final at Wembley.-Bernama