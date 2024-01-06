Rexy concerned with current performance of Aaron-Wooi Yik

KUALA LUMPUR: Academy Badminton Malaysia coaching director Rexy Mainaky is deeply concerned with the current inconsistent performance of the country’s number one men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik.

Rexy ackowledged that he would not be able to hide his concern, especially after Aaron-Wooi Yik had shown a prolonged below par performance that saw the pair exit at the quarterfinal stage in two consecutive tournaments in the space of a week.

The pair who lost in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Malaysia Masters last week, were shown the exit in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Singapore Open yesterday.

In the Singapore Open which is a Super 750 tournament, Aaron-Wooi Yik, the 2022 World Champions, lost to Denmark’s Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, 10-21, 14-21, in straight sets at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“The movements of Aaron-Wooi Yik and return shots in yesterday’s match lacked impact and direction,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

In the Malaysia Masters last week, local badminton fans were disappointed when the pair lost to unseeded South Korean pair Jin Yong-Na Sung Seung, 21-11, 19-21, 19-21 in the quarterfinals.

The former Indonesian men’s doubles star therefore, urged the fifth seeds in the world to wipe out the disappointments in the past two tournaments and start building their confidence ahead of the prestigious 2024 Indonesian Open which starts next week.

The 2024 All England runner-up, will open their Indonesia Open campaign against an unknown pair from the United States, Vinson Chiu-Joshua Yuan, in the opening round.

The 2024 Indonesia Open which will be held at Istora Senayan, Jakarta from June 4 to 9, will be the last major competition for Aaron-Wooi Yik before starting their final preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics scheduled from July 26 to Aug 11.

Aaron-Wooi Yik who made their debut in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics made a major impact by winning a bronze medal after coming from behind to beat three times world champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan from Indonesia 17-21, 21-17, 21-14.