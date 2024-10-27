FOLLOWING a week of world-class golf and memorable moments, the Maybank Championship came to a thrilling conclusion today with Ruoning Yin claiming her fifth LPGA Tour title at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC).

It was a fitting finale to the second edition of the $3 million (RM 13 million) LPGA event, which forms the third stop of the tour’s late-season Asian swing and offers the largest ladies prize purse in the region.

In a gripping final round, Yin went toe-to-toe with good friend Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand and South Korean Haeran Ryu before closing out the tournament with a one-stroke victory on the West Course of KLGCC.

The 22-year-old from China shot a last day seven-under-par 65 to finish on 23-under-par 265 and collect the $450,000 (RM2 million) first prize payout. This was Yin’s second LPGA win on the tour’s Asian Swing this year after securing the Buick LPGA Shanghai Championship title two weeks ago. Thitikul carded a final round six-under 66 for a 266 total, while Haeran Ryu signed off with a five-under 67 and was one stroke back on 267.

As anticipated, the tournament excelled in both its calibre of golf and sportsmanship that was on show throughout the week. There were also five hole-in-ones scored, which is the second most in a single LPGA event and is the first time there have been five or more aces since the 2019 Buick LPGA Shanghai.

Yin was a picture of consistency and poise on the West Course on what turned to be a frantic final day which came down to the last hole with an impressive four rounds of 67, 67, 66 and 65, it was the least Yin deserved at one of the LPGA’s most popular events on the schedule.

Yin, who is living the dream right now, with three wins on the LPGA Tour this year, said: “I would say I learned a lot from early this year because I was stressed. I had such a great year last year that I was wondering if I can win again, what if I can’t, such things. But I think I just really learned that I just need to enjoy myself out here and have fun, be happy, and so that’s what I do.”

On being pushed all the way by her good friends Thitikul and Ryu, Yin added: “Yes, I was nervous. I really, really appreciated Haeran and Jeeno. They bring the best out of me. It was just another great day on the course and another great day with my friends.”

Thitikul, commenting on her second successive runner-up finish in the tournament, said: “It’s all that I could do, you know. I gave 100% out there. On the back nine, towards the end, I really gave it all I had. But in another way, I think it’s just a good final round for me as well. I mean, Ronni did a really incredible job. I think for the past three days she didn’t have a bogey at all.”

About playing with her friend in the last flight, she added: “I think having her in the final group, I was like relaxed, having someone that knows you well out there. But in another way, it’s just like we were doing our job and then she did hers better than us—but I did my best. That’s all you can do out there.”

Thitikul also mentioned the fans and said: “It was crazy. I think it’s a lot more (fans) than last year. That’s what we love to see. Not just me, but all of us on the tour — we love to see all the fans come out, especially the kids. You know, we show up here and want to try and inspire them.”

This year’s Maybank Championship also marked the best ever showing of Malaysians in an LPGA event in Malaysia. Amateur player Mirabel Ting finished in a tie for 12th place on 12-under-par 276 and Epson Tour star Ashley Lau was joint 22nd, another two shots adrift on 278. This was a memorable performance by the two Malaysians.

The two other Malaysians in the field, Liyana Durisic and Durriyah Damian, finished 74th and 76th respectively.

The packed galleries were thrilled by the on-course exploits of rising amateur talent Mirabel, who outshone her professional compatriots to claim best Malaysian honours. The 19-year-old showed great skill and maturity to shoot rounds of 67, 75, 64 and 70, finishing ahead of big names such as Major Championship winners Yuka Saso, Amy Yang, Ayaka Furue, Jennifer Kupcho, Ashleigh Buhai and Round 1 leader, Mao Saigo. Ting also finished level with defending champion, Celine Boutier of France.

Ting said: “I think overall I did well this week, handling the pressure and the crowd. I wasn’t expecting to actually be able to handle the pressure like that. But I handled it pretty well. I also learned a lot this week, especially finally getting to play my first LPGA event. So, it was really a good week.”

Lau said about playing with Ting in the same flight: “Yeah, I think it was great we were paired together. There were a lot of crowds out there, and I was just playing my game – I’m sure she was playing her game too. I don’t think there is a need to compare us. I’m glad she played great, so, yeah, I think this is good exposure for the both of us.”

With the win, Yin became the second player to win two Asian Swing tournaments, following in the footsteps of the great Feng Shanshan.

Maybank President and Group CEO, Dato’ Khairussaleh Ramli, said: “We have been privileged to witness golf at its absolute finest in this year’s Maybank Championship, not only by our deserving champion, Ruoning Yin, but by the other LPGA stars and regional talents here at KLGCC.

“From pinpoint, powerful drives to subtle chips and long, breaking putts, the players have really put on a fabulous show for us this year, not the least being our very own rising amateur, Mirabel Ting, who finished as the best-placed Malaysian.

“I am also proud to say that this year’s Maybank Championship witnessed an impressive turnout of more spectators than last year over four days. It is our fervent hope that the championship will inspire more young talents to pick up this beautiful game.

“Maybank, through our humanising mission, has always strived to be a growth driver, delivering social and economic benefits for the country, and this tournament exemplifies that ambition.”

This year’s Maybank Championship proved to be a celebration of ambition and inclusivity, while showcasing the limitless potential of athletes and engaging the community. Through this platform, Maybank aims to create experiences that go far beyond the golf course, offering spectators a chance to feel connected to the excitement and camaraderie of the game.

For more information on the Maybank Championship, visit: https://www.maybank.com/golf

For the complete scoreboard, visit: https://www.lpga.com/tournaments/maybank-championship/leaderboard.