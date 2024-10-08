Sabah coach hails players for absorbing pressure to beat Pahang

TEMERLOH: Sabah FC head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has praised his players for beating Sri Pahang FC 3-2 despite coming under tremendous pressure in their Super League match here last night.

Kim Swee said Pahang seemed a transformed side in the second half, creating numerous scoring chances after trailing in the match.

“This is a positive result for Sabah but in the second half, Sri Pahang scored an early goal.

“That placed us under a lot of pressure as Sri Pahang obtained many chances but failed to score,” he told reporters after the match at Stadium Majlis Perbandaran Temerloh.

He hoped Sabah would maintain their winning form in the coming matches.

Sri Pahang coach Fandi Ahmad said his team had given their best but luck was not on their side.

“Sri Pahang had at least six chances in the second half and three of them should have been converted.

“Our attack lacked finishing in a match we should have won. I’m not blaming anyone else but myself,” he said.

He said Sri Pahang had improved and hoped to achieve better results in the future.