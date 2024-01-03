Sabah FC to continue partnership with Lotto

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC will continue to be associated with their apparel sponsor Lotto for the 2024/2025 M-League season.

Sabah FC director Mohd Joh Wid said the decision to continue with the same apparel sponsor for the new season was to honour the deal signed in 2021 between Sabah FC and Lotto.

Mohd Joh said he was confident that the design, quality and fabric selected by Lotto for Sabah FC’s jersey for the new season would be suitable for the weather conditions and liked by the fans of Sabah FC.

“I hope the new jersey used by the Sabah FC team for the 2024/2025 M-League season will get a rousing welcome from the fans, just like previous years,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, Lotto Malaysia’s Marketing Development and Strategy chief Amirul Syafiq Azidin said the company was delighted to continue their association with Sabah FC and provide the necessary support.

Amirul added that Sabah FC and Lotto have been associated since 2021 and were currently in discussions for the short term and long term plans that can benefit both sides.

Last season, Sabah FC under head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee finished a creditable third in the Super League with 54 points and also qualified for the semifinals of the ASEAN Zone competition in the AFC Cup last season. -Bernama