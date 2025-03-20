SAM to move to new office at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in April

THE Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM) will relocate its office from the Olympic Council of Malaysia building on Jalan Hang Jebat to a new office space inside the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in the second week of April.

SAM president Norismadi Abdul Manap said the new office, consisting of two units, would also serve as a one-stop centre for association members covering events around the National Stadium.

“We would like to thank the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) because our application for a new office space at the National Stadium has finally been approved after a long effort. After the second week of Raya, SAM’s office will officially move to the new location,” he added.

“With the office there, it will be more convenient for SAM members, especially during events at the National Stadium or in the surrounding area. They can arrive early, rest, or do their work in the office space,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the KBS-SAM iftar event yesterday, which was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

Norismadi also said SAM plans to further diversify activities for its members in 2025.

“Last year, we organised around 39 events. Our hope for this year is to have 30 to 40 events, one of which is the iftar gathering we held today (yesterday),” he said.