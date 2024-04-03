Sarjit to throw lifeline for veterans to play in national squad

KUALA LUMPUR: Newly appointed National hockey coach Sarjit Singh (pix) is ready to throw a lifeline to senior players by providing them an opportunity to come back and prove themselves and be selected to play for the Speedy Tigers.

The former international who was at the helm of the men’s National squad from 2006 to 2008 and who was recently appointed to replace A. Arul Selvaraj, believes age is not a barrier to stop any veteran player to produce a good perforance that can help the hockey squad to excel.

Sarjit said coaches look for players with a high level of discipline and commitment before being roped into the National squad because these are vital elements needed for players in the squad.

“Firstly I will be carrying out an assessment of the players and the team, because the assessment is important. The league is still going on and we want to given them an opportunity (veterans), I want players who can add value to the team.

“We will also look at the performances of the players. If we have a player who has played 300 matches for the country and still can play, why not? Now, we will open the opportunity to everyone, a blend of seniors and new players will be good,” he told reporters during a press conference held by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here today.

Sarjit also said he would require between 14 to 18 months to produce a formidable team that can play at the highest level.

Meanwhile, MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said he would also be given the task to handle the junior squad and must look at the overall ecosystem of hockey in the country.

“Now Sarjit has been given time to set up his coaching staff and one of them would take charge of the junior squad,” he said. -Bernama