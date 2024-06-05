SASC: Speedy Tigers fight back to thrash Canada

IPOH: The national men’s hockey team fought back from a goal down to thrash Canada 6-2 in the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match at the Azlan Shah Hockey Stadium here tonight.

The Speedy Tigers, who suffered a 4-5 reversal at the hands of Pakistan yesterday, were stunned by a 12th-minute Devohn Noronha-Teixeira goal today but swiftly hit back with the equaliser through Mohammad Fitri Saari’s reverse stick hit a minute later.

World number 13 Malaysia then on the power to score two more goals through Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal (14th minute) and Azimuddin Syakir Kamaruddin (19th minute) for a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Malaysia stretched their lead to 4-1 in the 31st minute through a Nik Muhammad Aiman Nik Rozemi field goal before world number 19 Canada reduced the deficit Avjot Buttar’s field goal in the 42nd minute.

Then, in the final quarter, coach Sarjit Singh’s men clicked into gear again and scored two quick goals, with Syed Syafiq Syed Cholan netting goal number five from a penalty corner in the 48th minute before Faizal Saari wrapped up the proceedings with a fantastic reverse stick hit to clinch the Man of the Match award.

Sarjit said his new-look team still need time to improve although they did well in certain aspects en route to victory over Canada.

“Overall, the players showed good commitment and performed well, that’s what we want. We are still not satisfied because we let in two goals...

“We need to strengthen our defence because, at times, we tend to crack even when there is a little pressure. But it is a long process. We scored six goals but the percentage was not enough from the chances we created,” he said at the post-match press conference.

Sarjit also praised 19-year-old young striker Azimuddin Syakir, who scored his first international goal in his second match for Malaysia.

“I am very happy for him. And for Faizal, what a goal he scored, only he can do this. He has been playing well, supporting the team and I am also very happy with the senior players (Faizal, Fitri and captain Muhammad Marhan Mohd Jalil) for guiding the other players,” he added.

Earlier, Japan stunned New Zealand 4-1 while Pakistan outplayed South Korea 4-0 in the battle between two former three-time champions.

On Tuesday (May 7), Malaysia will take on New Zealand, the highest-ranked team in the invitational tournament while the two unbeaten teams, so far, Japan and Pakistan will slug it out in the top-of-the-table clash as South Korea and Canada, both winless after two matches, will square off in the third match of the day.

Tomorrow (May 6) is a rest day.