Scarred Norris has a nose for success

FORMULA ONE title contender Lando Norris is scarred by success. He also has a nose for it.

The McLaren driver now sports two scars on his nose, each a memento of a career milestone, and the Briton is not altogether unhappy about it.

The first cut was acquired in Amsterdam last year on a broken glass while on a party weekend, days before he took his breakthrough maiden career F1 victory in Miami.

The second injury came at Silverstone this month while he was celebrating a first home win in front of fans at the British Grand Prix and a mesh fence partially collapsed and a photographer fell on him.

“It’s healing nicely now,“ Norris, laughing, told reporters when asked at the Belgian Grand Prix about the latest facial injury. “I got a more professional repair on this one.

“But both are great memories of mine. So if I ever want to look in the mirror and think of something great, I just look at my nose. It was a little shame because at that moment I wanted to stand on the pit straight and all the fans were there, so I missed out a little bit on a nice moment. My nose is unlucky at the moment.”

Norris is second in the championship at the midpoint, eight points adrift of Australian teammate Oscar Piastri. He has won four times this season, including the showcase Monaco Grand Prix - REUTERS