THE decision to set the medal target for the 2025 SEA Games based on the total number of medals rather than medal colours was not made independently but guided by recommendations from experts, said Minister of Youth and Sports, Hannah Yeoh.

She explained that experts from Nippon Sports Science University (NSSU) in Japan, which has produced more than 40 Olympic gold medallists, questioned why Malaysia continues to follow the traditional practice of setting medal targets based on colour, a method that is no longer widely used by many countries.

“This is not Hannah Yeoh’s recommendation. It comes from NSSU, and during our discussions, they asked why Malaysia is still setting medal targets based on colour when other countries have moved away from this approach.

“Of course, we also listen to the athletes, but I also want to hear from the experts. NSSU has produced more than 40 Olympic gold medallists, so they certainly know what they are talking about,“ she told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the new Rhythmic Excellence Academy branch here today.

She emphasised that opinions of local experts were also taken into account.

“It’s not that we are not listening. We do listen, but it would be pointless for us to sign an MoU, invite experts, and then tell them, ‘Sorry, I don’t want to hear what you have to say because I think Malaysia knows better.’

“If this approach has proven beneficial for Japan, Australia, and other sports powerhousess, I am willing to give it a chance,“ she said.

On Wednesday, during the Dewan Rakyat question-and-answer session, Hannah announced the implementation of a colourless medal target system, which was first introduced at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Traditionally, Malaysia has always set specific gold medal targets. The only prior exception before Hangzhou was at the 2015 SEA Games under then-Minister of Youth and Sports Khairy Jamaluddin, who set medal targets based on a percentage of events contested (56 per cent.