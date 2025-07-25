Serbia hit with partial stadium closure against England over fans' racist behaviour

FIFA has sanctioned Serbia with a partial stadium closure when they host England in a World Cup qualifier next month following racist behaviour by some of their fans during the 3-0 home win over Andorra in June, the Serbian soccer association (FSS) said on Thursday.

Serbia, who were also fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($62,877), must keep at least 15% of the capacity behind the goals closed at Belgrade's Rajko Mitic Stadium when England visit for the Group K clash on September 9, the FSS added.

“The Football Association of Serbia once again appeals to fans... to remember that the FSS is under special monitoring by the FIFA and UEFA disciplinary bodies and that there is zero tolerance for violations of regulations and laws,“ the FSS said in a post on X.

Serbia were hit with partial stadium closures by UEFA last year over supporter behaviour during the Nations League.

Third-placed Serbia visit Latvia on September 6 before welcoming group leaders England, who have won all three of their games so far. The winner of the five-team group will directly qualify for the 2026 World Cup, while the second-placed team will progress to the playoffs - REUTERS