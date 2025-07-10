Sinner overcomes injury fears to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

JANNIK SINNER silenced injury doubts with a commanding performance to defeat Ben Shelton in straight sets, securing his place in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The Italian, wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm, triumphed 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-4 in a match lasting two hours and 19 minutes.

Despite visible discomfort, particularly after returning a powerful Shelton serve in the second set, Sinner remained focused.

“When you are in a match with a lot of tension, you try not to think about it,“ he said post-match. “It has improved a lot from yesterday to today.”

The world number one had raised concerns after sustaining an injury during his fourth-round clash with Grigor Dimitrov.

A shortened practice session and a medical scan followed, but Sinner dismissed any excuses.

“There is no better stage to play tennis,“ he added, crediting the crowd for their support.

Sinner, a three-time Grand Slam champion, is now the first Italian man to reach multiple Wimbledon semi-finals, having also made the last four in 2023.

His recent form has been impressive, dropping only 17 games in his first three matches—equalling a 53-year-old record.

Shelton, who surpassed his father’s Wimbledon best by reaching the quarter-finals, struggled to match Sinner’s intensity.

The American required ankle strapping late in the first set and was ultimately outplayed, despite a competitive third set.

Sinner awaits the winner of the Novak Djokovic versus Flavio Cobolli match for a place in the final. - AFP